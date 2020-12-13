Eric Thomas McDermott

September 4, 1973-December 2, 2020

Eric Thomas McDermott, 47, of Davenport, Iowa, passed into the loving arms of Jesus Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at UnityPoint Health - Trinity Bettendorf, Bettendorf, Iowa.

A gathering to celebrate Eric's life will be held in the Spring. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Cremation Society of the Quad Cities. Memorials may be made to One-Eighty Ministries in Davenport.

Eric was born September 4, 1973, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Rev. Thomas Wesley and Carol Jeanne (Miller) McDermott. He had a larger than life personality, an infectious laugh, a beyond beautiful singing voice, and a fierce love for family, friends and all people.

Eric also had a close and personal relationship with Jesus Christ, and used his faith and his testimony to help those around him who shared similar struggles. He earned his bachelor's degree from Augustana College, and most recently worked as a store leader for Kwik Trip in the Quad Cities.

Eric is survived by his father, Rev. Thomas W. McDermott of Davenport; brothers, Christopher (Kara) McDermott of Olathe, Kansas, and Joel (Amber) McDermott of Galesburg Michigan as well as 5 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Carol.

Condolences may be shared at CremationQC.com