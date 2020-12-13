Menu
Eric Thomas McDermott
1973 - 2020
BORN
1973
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline
701 12th St
Moline, IL

Eric Thomas McDermott

September 4, 1973-December 2, 2020

Eric Thomas McDermott, 47, of Davenport, Iowa, passed into the loving arms of Jesus Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at UnityPoint Health - Trinity Bettendorf, Bettendorf, Iowa.

A gathering to celebrate Eric's life will be held in the Spring. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Cremation Society of the Quad Cities. Memorials may be made to One-Eighty Ministries in Davenport.

Eric was born September 4, 1973, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Rev. Thomas Wesley and Carol Jeanne (Miller) McDermott. He had a larger than life personality, an infectious laugh, a beyond beautiful singing voice, and a fierce love for family, friends and all people.

Eric also had a close and personal relationship with Jesus Christ, and used his faith and his testimony to help those around him who shared similar struggles. He earned his bachelor's degree from Augustana College, and most recently worked as a store leader for Kwik Trip in the Quad Cities.

Eric is survived by his father, Rev. Thomas W. McDermott of Davenport; brothers, Christopher (Kara) McDermott of Olathe, Kansas, and Joel (Amber) McDermott of Galesburg Michigan as well as 5 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Carol.

Condolences may be shared at CremationQC.com


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry to hear about the loss of Eric McDermott. I am so shocked. He was a wonderful man.
Sally Machetta
December 14, 2020
To Pastor Tom and family, we are so sorry for your loss of Carol and Eric. All our love and prayers.
Jeff and Diane McCabe
December 13, 2020
Imy heartfelt sympathy goes out to the McDermott family. I had the pleasure of working with Eric at Kwik Star. He was such a great coworker and he always made me smile. Rest in peace my friend.
Peggy Feldges
December 7, 2020
It´s more than we can speak to at the loss of your son and Carol. I still can remember him in SS at the age of 2. Our sympathy to you.
Jerry & Carol DeCamp
December 5, 2020
