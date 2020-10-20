Menu
Etta L. Helling

November 21, 1935-October 16, 2020

RAPIDS CITY-Etta L. (Sindt) Helling, 84, of Rapids City, Illinois, died Friday, October 16, 2020 at ManorCare Health Services, Davenport. Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, October 20th at Gibson – Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron. Visitation will be prior to the service from Noon until 1:00 PM. Burial will follow in the Rock Island National Cemetery.

Etta was born November 21, 1935 in Muscatine, Iowa, the daughter of Gregor and Mary (Hake) Sindt. She married John Lesher in 1958. Then she married Fred Helling in 1973.

Survivors include her son, Christopher John Lesher; granddaughter, Valerie Lesher; sisters, Judy Daily and Shirley Gilley; 5 nieces and 3 nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Fred Helling; sister, Patsy Simpson; brother, Marvin Sindt; one niece and 2 nephews. Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
20
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Gibson - Bode Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd. - Port Byron
202 N. Main Street , Port Byron, IL 61275
Oct
20
Service
1:00p.m.
Gibson - Bode Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd. - Port Byron
202 N. Main Street , Port Byron, IL 61275
