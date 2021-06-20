Eugene C. "Gene" Epping

May 16, 1937-June 22, 2021

BLUE GRASS-A Memorial Mass for Eugene C. "Gene" Epping, 84, a resident of Blue Grass, will be 10am Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at St. Andrew's Catholic Church, Blue Grass. Burial will be in Holy Family Cemetery, Davenport. The family will greet friends from 4-6pm with a prayer service at 6pm Monday, June 21, 2021 at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Gene passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021 at his home.

Gene was born May 16, 1937 in Davenport, a son of Herman and Marie (Pohlmann) Epping. He was a graduate of Davenport High School and worked at Alcoa as a forklift operator, retiring in 1999. Eugene married Peggy JoAnne Brown September 30, 1961 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Davenport. She preceded him in death.

Gene loved attending NASCAR races, hosting crazy pool parties, and tending to his lawn and garden. He found joy in going to local stock car races with his grandsons, the casino, and his grandkids' sporting events. He was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan who enjoyed watching games with family.

He was selfless, hardworking, and daily chose to be a servant of Christ. His quick-witted humor made everyone smile. Gene cherished being a dad and grandpa. His greatest legacy is his example of unconditional love and unwavering support for his family.

Those left to honor Gene's memory include his children: Michelle (Dennis) Bequeaith, Blue Grass; Kasey (Chris) Fellner, Blue Grass; and Tiffany (Chad) Guge, Park View; 8 grandchildren, Brittni, Brandon, Kailey, Allison, Megan, Brandt, Emma, and Amyiah; 4 great-grandchildren, Finley, Coburn, Harper, and Riley; siblings: Don (Sue) Epping and Mary Lou Pacha, all of Davenport. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Peggy, and siblings: Robert, Richard, Paul, John Epping, and Patricia Ripley.