Eugene C. Rome Jr.
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA

Eugene C. Rome, Jr.

October 3, 1940-March 19, 2021

BETTENDORF-Eugene C. Rome, Jr., 80, of Bettendorf, passed away Friday, March 19, 2021 at Genesis East Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family. Funeral services will be held at 2 pm on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at the Runge Mortuary. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4-6 pm at The Runge Mortuary. His final resting place will be in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church in Davenport. Online condolences may be left at www.rungemortuary.com.

Eugene was born October 3, 1940 in Davenport, the son of Eugene C. and Leona (Fries) Rome Sr. He and his wife, Donna Evans, started their life together as husband and wife on April 14, 1962 at Zion Lutheran Church in Davenport. He had been a member of the Painters Local Union 676 since 1959. He served as the business manager for over 18 years, retiring in 1999. He was also a member of the Iowa State Building and Construction Trade Council, where he had served as the secretary/treasurer. He also served on the Workforce Investment Board over 20 years. Together they enjoyed traveling, attending their grandchildren's activities and were active in the church, where he had served on the church council.

Those left to honor his life include: wife, Donna, Bettendorf, son, Tim, Toronto, IA, daughters: Rebecca Rome, Bettendorf, Elizabeth (Mark) Lindhoff, LeClaire, IA and Jodi (Clifford "Joe" ) Airgood, Bettendorf, grandchildren: Matthew Rome, Cedar Rapids, IA, Josef (Riannon) Airgood, Bettendorf, Jakob Airgood, Durant, IA, Tyler, Kara and Samuel Lindhoff, all of LeClaire, sisters: Marilyn Pfitzenmair, Ames, IA, Beverly LaBate, Lansdale, PA and brother, Gary Rome, Davenport. His parents preceded him in death.


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road, Davenport, IA
Mar
25
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road, Davenport, IA
Funeral services provided by:
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
Donna I regret that I was I Donna I regret I was unable to come to the visitation. My deepest sympathy to you and your family. He will be missed.
Marilyn lafrenz
March 26, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. I first met "Euey" when we were in kindergarden. I can tell you so many stories. Gene gave me the best blackeye I had in my life. I remember his 1957 chevy. We spent a lot of time riding around in it. We graduated from High Scool together in 1958. We both attended Zion. We also painted a house together. Eugene Clifford Rome was a great friend. Did you know that our flag football team, he was our captain, finished second in the city when we were in sixth grade? Only one trophy and Gene took it home. The rest of the team got nothing. I was so glad to see him at my mothers funeral. Again, he was one of my best friends. Phil 816-215-9588
Philip Williams
March 25, 2021
Quad City Painting Industry
March 23, 2021
I knew Gene as a valued Member of the Workforce Board. He was always about helping people get training and jobs and he helped thousands. Gene loved his close family and his larger "community" family. He worked plenty of volunteer hours. I am sad to hear of his passing. Prayers to the family. Hugs to daughter Becky. Gene will be missed but he has left behind an amazing family and left a legacy of jobs and training to many many families.

Cathy Wiebel
Friend
March 22, 2021
