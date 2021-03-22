Eugene C. Rome, Jr.

October 3, 1940-March 19, 2021

BETTENDORF-Eugene C. Rome, Jr., 80, of Bettendorf, passed away Friday, March 19, 2021 at Genesis East Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family. Funeral services will be held at 2 pm on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at the Runge Mortuary. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4-6 pm at The Runge Mortuary. His final resting place will be in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church in Davenport. Online condolences may be left at www.rungemortuary.com.

Eugene was born October 3, 1940 in Davenport, the son of Eugene C. and Leona (Fries) Rome Sr. He and his wife, Donna Evans, started their life together as husband and wife on April 14, 1962 at Zion Lutheran Church in Davenport. He had been a member of the Painters Local Union 676 since 1959. He served as the business manager for over 18 years, retiring in 1999. He was also a member of the Iowa State Building and Construction Trade Council, where he had served as the secretary/treasurer. He also served on the Workforce Investment Board over 20 years. Together they enjoyed traveling, attending their grandchildren's activities and were active in the church, where he had served on the church council.

Those left to honor his life include: wife, Donna, Bettendorf, son, Tim, Toronto, IA, daughters: Rebecca Rome, Bettendorf, Elizabeth (Mark) Lindhoff, LeClaire, IA and Jodi (Clifford "Joe" ) Airgood, Bettendorf, grandchildren: Matthew Rome, Cedar Rapids, IA, Josef (Riannon) Airgood, Bettendorf, Jakob Airgood, Durant, IA, Tyler, Kara and Samuel Lindhoff, all of LeClaire, sisters: Marilyn Pfitzenmair, Ames, IA, Beverly LaBate, Lansdale, PA and brother, Gary Rome, Davenport. His parents preceded him in death.