Eugene R. Schneckloth

November 24, 1942-February 25, 2021

ELDRIDGE-Eugene R. Schneckloth, 78, of Eldridge, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at his home.

A private Memorial Mass to honor his life will be held at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Long Grove, Iowa. Inurnment will be in St. Ann's Cemetery. Memorials may be made to North Scott Lancer Lights Cheerleading or to the North Scott Level 3 High School Special Education. Chambers Funeral Home of Eldridge is assisting the family with arrangements.

Gene was born November 24, 1942 in Davenport, Iowa, the son of Raymond & Elma (Gast) Schneckloth and was a graduate of North Scott High School. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. Gene was united in marriage to Joyce Werthmann on July 6, 1963 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Davenport.

Gene had first been employed with IBM before founding Rustic Arbor Landscape Nursery. He had designed, owned and operated Rustic Ridge Golf Course and then had started GSA Irrigation and GT Sports Custom Apparel.

His memberships included the North Scott Rotary Club and the Springbrook Country Club. He had also been on the Eldridge City Council, the North Scott Education Foundation, the North Scott School Board and Iowa Mutual Board in DeWitt.

Gene enjoyed the years he had landscaped. He had volunteered his services at St. Ann's Catholic Church. Gene also enjoyed golf, skiing and attending his granddaughter's sporting events.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Joyce; his son and daughter-in-law, Timothy & Brandi Schneckloth of Eldridge; his granddaughters, Peyton, Alli and Sophia; and his sisters, Nancy Nichols of Davenport and Janice Carlson of Rochester, Minnesota.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

