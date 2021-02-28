Menu
Eugene R. Schneckloth
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA

Eugene R. Schneckloth

November 24, 1942-February 25, 2021

ELDRIDGE-Eugene R. Schneckloth, 78, of Eldridge, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at his home.

A private Memorial Mass to honor his life will be held at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Long Grove, Iowa. Inurnment will be in St. Ann's Cemetery. Memorials may be made to North Scott Lancer Lights Cheerleading or to the North Scott Level 3 High School Special Education. Chambers Funeral Home of Eldridge is assisting the family with arrangements.

Gene was born November 24, 1942 in Davenport, Iowa, the son of Raymond & Elma (Gast) Schneckloth and was a graduate of North Scott High School. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. Gene was united in marriage to Joyce Werthmann on July 6, 1963 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Davenport.

Gene had first been employed with IBM before founding Rustic Arbor Landscape Nursery. He had designed, owned and operated Rustic Ridge Golf Course and then had started GSA Irrigation and GT Sports Custom Apparel.

His memberships included the North Scott Rotary Club and the Springbrook Country Club. He had also been on the Eldridge City Council, the North Scott Education Foundation, the North Scott School Board and Iowa Mutual Board in DeWitt.

Gene enjoyed the years he had landscaped. He had volunteered his services at St. Ann's Catholic Church. Gene also enjoyed golf, skiing and attending his granddaughter's sporting events.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Joyce; his son and daughter-in-law, Timothy & Brandi Schneckloth of Eldridge; his granddaughters, Peyton, Alli and Sophia; and his sisters, Nancy Nichols of Davenport and Janice Carlson of Rochester, Minnesota.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Gene's obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for the loss of your father, Tim. All of us here at Chestnut send our prayers during this difficult time.
Kent Henderson
Friend
March 1, 2021
Chestnut Ski School
March 1, 2021
Gene was my first boss in high school. He helped me learn the value of a good days work at Rustic Arbor. Thank you for that lesson and Rest In Peace Gene.
Mike Boeding
February 28, 2021
Joyce and Tim, I am so sorry to hear the news of Gene´s passing. Wishing you both peace in the days ahead! What a great guy! I always enjoyed seeing Gene and catching up! If there are any public services I´d like to attend. I´m very saddened of this news.
Pam Sokolik Brown
February 28, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Gene´s passing. Thinking of you and sending prayers. May he rest in peace
Beth Small
February 28, 2021
