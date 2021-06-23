Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Eva C. "Chris" Carr
FUNERAL HOME
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA

Eva C. "Chris" Carr

November 9, 1942-jUNE 16, 2021

PROMISE CITY-Eva C. "Chris" Carr, of Promise City and formerly of LeClaire, passed on June 16 in Des Moines.

Graveside services are 1:00 p.m., Saturday, June 26 at Jack's Cemetery in LeClaire. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. A luncheon will be held at the LeClaire Fire Station following the graveside service.

Survivors include her children, Lenard Carr, Laurie Ellison, Lila Aubuchon, Lucinda Carr, Louise "Dutsi" (Jay) Allbee and Libby Ahlf; her brother, Myron Phares; her sister, Helen Bright.

Chris' full obituary may be found at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jun. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr., Bettendorf, IA
Jun
26
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Jack's Cemetery
27955 225th St., LeClaire, IA
Funeral services provided by:
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.