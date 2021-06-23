Eva C. "Chris" Carr

November 9, 1942-jUNE 16, 2021

PROMISE CITY-Eva C. "Chris" Carr, of Promise City and formerly of LeClaire, passed on June 16 in Des Moines.

Graveside services are 1:00 p.m., Saturday, June 26 at Jack's Cemetery in LeClaire. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. A luncheon will be held at the LeClaire Fire Station following the graveside service.

Survivors include her children, Lenard Carr, Laurie Ellison, Lila Aubuchon, Lucinda Carr, Louise "Dutsi" (Jay) Allbee and Libby Ahlf; her brother, Myron Phares; her sister, Helen Bright.

Chris' full obituary may be found at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.