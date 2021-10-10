Menu
Eva Fuglsang
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Schultz Funeral Home - DeWitt
722 8th Street
DeWitt, IA

Eva Fuglsang

June 12, 1931-October 8, 2021

DEWITT-Eva Fuglsang, 90, of DeWitt, Iowa, passed away peacefully at home Friday, October 8, 2021.

Eva was born June 12, 1931, to William and Florence (Thompson) Jenkins in Maquoketa, Iowa. She graduated from Lost Nation High School in 1949. Eva married Stuart Fuglsang on May 29, 1954, at Nashua, Iowa. Eva was a devoted military wife, living near bases in several states while her husband served. She raised 3 children, worked as an accountant for the department of defense, and continued her education at Blackhawk and Augustana colleges. The couple settled in the DeWitt area in the 1990's. After retiring from the Rock Island Arsenal, Eva completed training as a C.N.A. and provided in-home care. Stuart preceded her in death on October 30, 1999.

Eva was a dog lover, having a black Labrador Retriever almost always at her feet. She was a great cook, and was especially skilled at bread baking. Eva was a voracious reader of trashy romance novels. She enjoyed keeping a vegetable garden, canning and freezing her produce. She was a talented seamstress and made much of her own clothing. Eva also was an avid fan of classic country music and of Andre Rieu, listening at home and attending concerts.

She is survived by children, Barbara Fuglsang of Lake Zurich, Illinois, and Ross (Dee) Fuglsang of Sioux City; grandchildren, Kelly Fuglsang and Holly (Kyle) Meacham; a great-grandson, Rowan Meacham.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Nels, sisters Dorothy, Jean, and Barbara.

Visitation will be at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt, from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon Thursday, October 14, 2021. A Graveside Service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at Lost Nation Cemetery where Eva will be laid to rest with her husband and son, Nels.

Condolences may be expressed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
14
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Schultz Funeral Home - DeWitt
722 8th Street, DeWitt, IA
Oct
14
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Lost Nation Cemetery
IA
Funeral services provided by:
Schultz Funeral Home - DeWitt
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sympathy and hugs to Barbara and her family as she says good bye to mom. So lovely to read all of Eva´s accomplishments and know her daughter keeps her memory alive with this loving tribute.
Pam Williams-Rupprecht
Other
October 10, 2021
Pam Rupprecht
October 10, 2021
Eva was a great friend of my mom, Lois Wuestenberg. May they enjoy each other again in heaven forever in peace, pure joy, & freedom from all worries of the world. Those two Moms/ladies had a rich history together in rural Donahue; their work life; & continued as they both settled in DeWitt in their last yrs. in retirement. My brother Dean & I have fond memories of stories, good food, caring when we think of Eva. God bless your family in your loss but also her release to eternal happiness. Nancy (Wuestenberg) Scott & Dean Wuestenberg
Nancy (Wuestenberg) Scott
October 10, 2021
Worked with Eva for many years. Rest In Peace sweet lady
Cathy McMahon
Work
October 10, 2021
