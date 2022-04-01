Eva Lucille Guthrie

November 29, 1933-March 30, 2022

Eva Lucille Guthrie passed away at Hope Creek Care Center on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the age of 89.

Chapel service will be held at noon on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Rock Island Memorial Park Cemetery and Mausoleum, 4205 30th St, Rock Island, IL 61201. Shane Davis will be officiating.

Eva was born November 29, 1933, in Edina, Missouri. She married Emerson Guthrie on February 2, 1952, in Edina, Missouri. He preceded her in death on October 24, 1972. Mrs. Guthrie worked at Service Rubber. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and the Order of the Eastern Star. She was a big Elvis Presley fan and enjoyed taking care of her dog Hank as well as her many cats.

Survivors include her sons, Edwin (Jackie) Guthrie, Appleton, WI, George (Theresa) Guthrie, East Moline, IL, Charles (Elaine) Guthrie, Bettendorf, IA, Robert (Tammy Swanson) Guthrie, Illinois City, IL; grandson, Evan (Tiani) Guthrie; granddaughters, Toni Guthrie, Abbey (Jeff) Jackson, Brittany Guthrie; and 12 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband; son, Leroy Guthrie; brothers, Edward, Russell, and Robert; and grandchildren, Andrea Dekeyzer and Josh Guthrie.

