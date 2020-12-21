Evalyn McGill

July 12, 1926-December 16, 2020

MOUNTAIN HOME, AR-Evalyn McGill, 94, of Mountain Home, AR passed away peacefully with family by her side, December 16, 2020.

Evalyn was born in Huntington, IN to Fred and Ethel (Speicher) Pauling, the oldest of three, on July 12, 1926. She graduated from Urbana High School in 1944, then attended International Business College in Fort Wayne, IN. Upon graduation she moved to Chicago, working for Abbott Laboratories. She then worked in the payroll department for United Parcel Services before moving to Davenport, IA.

Evalyn married Robert R. (Bob) McGill on March 7, 1953, the couple settled in Ridgeview, a suburb of Davenport. Evalyn was quite active in the Ridgeview Presbyterian Church, serving as their secretary, treasurer, organist and Deacon, as well as singing in the choir. While her children were young, she worked as a teacher's aide at Fillmore Elementary, before embarking on a highly successful career as an Avon Lady, covering multiple territories. In 1980 she and her husband retired to South Lake Tahoe, CA, where they lived for ten years before moving to Mountain Home, AR.

Evalyn is survived by her son, Edward (Sheranne) McGill of Mountain Home; her daughter, Coleen (Darrell) McKittrick of Davenport; grandsons, Nick McGill of Rochester, MN, Kyle (Jolene), and Sean McKittrick both of Davenport; granddaughters, Celeste McGill of Kalamazoo, MI, Rachel (Tyler) Andres of Mountain Home; along with seven great-grandchildren, a nephew and five nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Ethel Pauling; her husband, Bob; sister,, Phyllis (Ron) Woinine; brother, Armand Pauling; and her oldest son, Bill.

Burial will be private. Memorials may be made in her name to a favorite charity.