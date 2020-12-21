Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Evalyn McGill
1926 - 2020
BORN
1926
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services - Muscatine
2907 Mulberry Avenue
Muscatine, IA

Evalyn McGill

July 12, 1926-December 16, 2020

MOUNTAIN HOME, AR-Evalyn McGill, 94, of Mountain Home, AR passed away peacefully with family by her side, December 16, 2020.

Evalyn was born in Huntington, IN to Fred and Ethel (Speicher) Pauling, the oldest of three, on July 12, 1926. She graduated from Urbana High School in 1944, then attended International Business College in Fort Wayne, IN. Upon graduation she moved to Chicago, working for Abbott Laboratories. She then worked in the payroll department for United Parcel Services before moving to Davenport, IA.

Evalyn married Robert R. (Bob) McGill on March 7, 1953, the couple settled in Ridgeview, a suburb of Davenport. Evalyn was quite active in the Ridgeview Presbyterian Church, serving as their secretary, treasurer, organist and Deacon, as well as singing in the choir. While her children were young, she worked as a teacher's aide at Fillmore Elementary, before embarking on a highly successful career as an Avon Lady, covering multiple territories. In 1980 she and her husband retired to South Lake Tahoe, CA, where they lived for ten years before moving to Mountain Home, AR.

Evalyn is survived by her son, Edward (Sheranne) McGill of Mountain Home; her daughter, Coleen (Darrell) McKittrick of Davenport; grandsons, Nick McGill of Rochester, MN, Kyle (Jolene), and Sean McKittrick both of Davenport; granddaughters, Celeste McGill of Kalamazoo, MI, Rachel (Tyler) Andres of Mountain Home; along with seven great-grandchildren, a nephew and five nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Ethel Pauling; her husband, Bob; sister,, Phyllis (Ron) Woinine; brother, Armand Pauling; and her oldest son, Bill.

Burial will be private. Memorials may be made in her name to a favorite charity.


Published by Quad-City Times from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services - Muscatine
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services - Muscatine formerly Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Funera.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I somehow ran across this on the computer. I am so sorry to hear that your mom passed. I was just thinking of your family the other day. Your mom had a good life. Sending prayers your way.
Anne Harden Morrison
December 30, 2020
I am so sorry. My heart is breaking for you guys. I just got a Christmas card from her the other day and was getting ready to get on my card sent out I was late doing it. I had one for her. I love you guys and I´m so sorry could you ask your mom now. Rest in peace Evelyn.
Vera Johnson
December 22, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results