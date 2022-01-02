Menu
Evelyn Wilhmina Costello
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Schultz Funeral Home - DeWitt
722 8th Street
DeWitt, IA

Evelyn Wilhmina Costello

July 23, 1931-December 28, 2021

CHARLOTTE-Evelyn Wilhmina Costello, 90, passed away Tuesday evening, December 28, 2021, peacefully at home with family present.

Evelyn was born July 23, 1931, the daughter of the late Joe and Pauline (Teshak) Banowetz. She attended Sugar Creek School taught by Nuns. Evelyn married James Costello at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Sugar Creek on April 21, 1956. Early in her life she was employed by Clinton Engines. They farmed for many years at rural Charlotte where they raised their 8 children.

She enjoyed gardening and canning, supplying restaurants with vegetables. Evelyn enjoyed reading, sewing, baking of all kinds and all kinds of flowers. She was a devoted member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Petersville. There she enjoyed spending time with family and friends socializing and helping for many years at several picnics and socials. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. In her retirement she enjoyed time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and visiting her children's homes for many different occasions. She leaves behind a legacy of kindness and will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her loving husband of 65 ½ years, James; children, Dennis Costello, Charlotte, Diana (Ed Kasemodel) Costello, Grand Mound, Karen (Brian) Watters and Arlene (Mike) Lyon, Maquoketa; Laurine (Jeff) Gruhn, Sabula, Louann Reuter, Maquoketa, Dale (Lynn) Costello, Clifton Park, New York, and Lois (Frank) Zabrocky, New Canaan, Connecticut; 20 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren; a brother, Virl (Kathy) Banowetz, Maquoketa; a sister, Rita Banowetz, Sugar Creek; a nephew, Ben (Nicole) Banowetz, Des Moines; a sister-in-law, Marguerite Banowetz, DeWitt.

Also preceding Evelyn in death were brothers, Joseph, Clarence and Robert Banowetz and several great-grandchildren.

A private family service will be held at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt with burial at Assumption Catholic Cemetery, Charlotte.

Condolences may be expressed, and a photo tribute viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jan. 2, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
Schultz Funeral Home - DeWitt
I remember you visiting my brothers Frank and Elma Costello house. Dennis I saw you in Preston Iowa at Hometown Restaurant a few years ago. So sorry for the loss of your Mom. Your family needs to hold tight to all memories.
Sharon Spainhower
Family
January 3, 2022
Our heartfelt sympathy for the loss of your Mom, grandmother, and great-grandmother. You were all blessed to have her shape your lives. She is a beautiful soul. So full of love and joy. She will be missed but she made this world a better place everyday of her life. May your memories sustain you through these times of sorrow and bring you joy in your memories of her. Share her lessons of love in your life and her legacy will live on in each of you.
Maggie Liske
January 3, 2022
