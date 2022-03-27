Evelyn M. Day

January 14, 1931-March 15, 2022

DAVENPORT-Evelyn M. Day, 91, of Davenport, died Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at Silvercrest Senior Living, Davenport under the care of Hospice. Keeping with her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. Burial will take place in Rock Island Memorial Park. Family and friends are welcome to share in her Celebration of Life on Saturday, April 16th from 2pm-4p at the Hauberg Estate, 1300 24th Street, Rock Island. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Humility of Mary or Argrow's House.

Evelyn Marie Schumacher was born on January 14, 1931 in Rock Island, the only child of Harry and Mabel Katherine (Runge) Schumacher. After graduating high school, she was united in marriage to Earl Day. The couple made their home in Rock Island and they had one son, Larry, who was the light of her life. In addition to being a dedicated homemaker, she also helped her husband with the family business, Day's Service Station.

Evelyn's love of style and fashion began early; she even made her own jewelry in high school. This passion endured throughout her life. She was known to always have her hair done and be dressed to the nines, often cinched at the waist with one of her signature belts. She was also a talented seamstress who sewed many costumes for her two grandchildren.

Evelyn enjoyed square dancing, and traveling, especially to Florida. Her favorite thing to do, however, was attend the many activities of her grandchildren. She was a devoted grandmother who never missed a performance, kept every playbill, and took countless photos.

Her commitment to Christ was another important part of her life. When unable to attend church, she enjoyed watching services at home, often having the TV turned onto the Christian station.

"And blessed is she who believed there would be a fulfillment of what was spoken to her from the Lord." (Luke 1:45)

Those left to honor her memory are her daughter-in-law, Paulette Day, Davenport and grandchildren: Olivia (Brett) Chiles, Davenport, and Harrison (Starla) Day, Des Moines.

She was preceded in death by her son, Larry Day.

