Evelyn M. Greiser

December 3, 1934-September 27, 2021

DAVENPORT-Evelyn M. Greiser, 86, of Davenport, Iowa passed away on Monday, September 27, 2021 at the Good Samaritan Nursing Home. There will be a visitation on Monday, October 4, 2021 from 4-6pm at Weerts Funeral Home. Funeral services will be on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 11:30am at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Davenport. Burial will be at Wilcox Cemetery in Anamosa, Iowa. Memorials in Evelyn's name may be made to the St. Paul Lutheran Church Madison Market.

Evelyn was born in Iowa City, Iowa on December 3, 1934. She was the oldest of 13 children born to Ruth & Herman Osterkamp. Evelyn was baptized and confirmed at Wayne Zion Lutheran Church in Amber Iowa. She would later become a member of St Paul's Lutheran Church in Davenport, Iowa where she enjoyed attending church services on Sundays. Her faith and belief in God got her through many trying times in her life. Evelyn enjoyed traveling with friends and family, listening to music, and in her younger years attending dances in Stanwood Iowa and later the polka fest in Durant, Iowa. She enjoyed planting flowers and gardening every year. You could find her working in her yard; mowing her own lawn until she was 85 saying, she "needed the exercise". She also enjoyed meeting friends at McDonald's for good conversations on a regular routine.

Evelyn was a hard worker and had a variety of jobs including being a Nanny, waitress, store clerk, nurse's aide, cook, and finally retired from Walmart as a greeter. She enjoyed playing Mrs. Claus greeting children who came to see Santa at the first Walmart located on Elmore Avenue in Davenport. Evelyn was also a member of Royal Neighbors of America for over 50 years.

She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Vasquez; grandchildren: Chasidy Selby, Carri Selby (Ricky Titus Jr.) Courtney Selby and Austin Sountris; great grandchildren: Jose, Mario, Dylan, Alexis, Javian, McKenzie, Addisyn, Isabella, and Arianna; "daughter" Christine Marcy; brother Dennis (Mary) Osterkamp; sisters Betty (Almore)Taken, Lucille Shingledecker (Gary Edmondson), Linda St John (John Feddersen) Barb Wallig; niece Belva (Lyndsey) German, and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter Cynthia Selby; her parents; brothers, Willis Osterkamp, Donald Osterkamp, Ray Osterkamp, and Roy Osterkamp; sisters Mary (Lee) Krotz, Christina (Wayne) Keeney, and Belva Osterkamp; and brother-in-law James Wallig.

The family wants to extend a heartfelt "thank you" to the Pastors and people of St. Paul Lutheran Church for all their prayers, calls, and well wishes, to Jamie Bonner ARNP at the U of IA Hospital, for all the excellent care and treatment following her cancer diagnosis, the staff at Hospice Compassus, and Good Samaritan for making Evelyn comfortable in her final days.

Evelyn will be greatly missed by many.

