Ferdinand N. Mandolini
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021

Ferdinand N. Mandolini

September, 22, 2021

Ferdinand Mandolini, 78, of Westminster, Colorado, died on September, 22, 2021, after an extended illness. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.

Ferd was born in Chicago, Illinois, to Vincent and Faustine Mandolini in 1943. He graduated from Blue Island High School and remained a loyal Chicago sports fan all his life.

Ferd obtained his undergraduate degree from Southern Illinois University and attended the University of Illinois at Edwardsville, Western Illinois, and University of Iowa for graduate degrees. His career in School Psychology and School Administration included East Moline, Rock Island, and Moline School Districts. He was also a consultant with Keystone Area Education Agency in Iowa.

He married his wife, Susan Reading, in 1987. He will be greatly missed by his children, Alicia Mandolini and Anthony Mandolini as well as his sister, Cesira Bonin. He is also survived by Andrew and Sarah Newby, Steven and Amanda Newby and grandchildren, Carter and Parker Newby.

Many more extended family members and friends in Illinois and Arizona are also left to cherish his memory.


Published by Quad-City Times on Oct. 3, 2021.
Some of my fondest memories of of Ferd were when we worked together in Rock Island. One of my students looked Ferd up and down then asked "are you Abraham Lincoln?" Ferd was speechless! And of course my favorite memory was when Ferd called me volatile and opinionated!! I did get a lot of mileage out of that statement! I love you Ferd and Sue!! Ferd was such a great man!
Meg Hott
October 6, 2021
Nice picture of my pop with us. Thank you for kind words on this string of messages. Kind words and love the cake story!
Alicia Mandolini
Family
October 6, 2021
I want to extend my sympathy. Mr Mandolini hired me as a teacher in Moline. He had taught a special education class at Augustana on a Friday afternoon spring quarter. A fellow student had a bag with a cake in it and we proceeded to eat the cake during his class. He asked us to share. A year later I got a call for an interview at Moline in Social Education. Mr Mandolini was the interviewer. He never said a word about the cake. He probably figured I'd get my own pay backs with kids not paying attention to their teacher. He was a great man! My prayers to you all.
Denise Cross
October 5, 2021
Our sympathies to the Fred´s family. He was a great mentor for me in administration at Moline. Our thoughts and prayers.
Scott and Chris Turnipseed
October 5, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with the Family. We appreciate the time and support Ferdinand provided us working at Moline School District. A true leader and friend in special education.
Michael and Sally Daly
Work
October 5, 2021
Please accept our condolences. He was a great leader in special education and a very good friend.
Don and KAthy Healy
October 4, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Jan Tandy
October 3, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Fran Grier
Work
October 3, 2021
Much love to the family during this time. Ferd was a highly respected professional that is fondly remembered by all educators that worked with him.
Ginger Long
Work
October 3, 2021
