Fern Sadd

September 3, 1922-April 6, 2022

BUFFALO-Fern Sadd, of Buffalo, IA, passed away Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at Good Samaritan Nursing Home. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m Saturday, April 16, at the Buffalo Calvary Lutheran Church. Visitation will begin at 9 am until the time of service. Memorials may be made to the family or Calvary Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.orrsmortuary.com/listings.

Fern was born September 3, 1922 in Brayton, NE, the daughter of George and Emma Rother. After graduating high school, she earned her teacher's certificate and taught school until she contracted polio that hospitalized her for over a year. After her recovery, she attended business college in Grand Island and then began her adventures in life. She and her best friend Shirley Morton traveled by bus working their way across the country eventually accepting a position with Caterpillar in El Paso, Texas, where she met her husband, Donald Sadd. After his discharge from the Army, they moved to Minnesota where their 3 children were born.

She was preceded in death by her husband and parents and her siblings Lucille, Frank, and Glen.

Those left to cherish her memory are her brother, Harold Rother; her children and spouses: Chris and Jeff Swanson; Frank and Debbie Sadd; Marianne and Gary Winckler, and her beloved grandchildren, Stacy Winckler, Brian and Casey Winckler, Jenny and Mike Howard, Laura and Brian Nagle, Megan and Jeremy Swanson, Brigham Swanson, and Bryce Swanson; and 10 great grandchildren.

Dear Lord, it is with regret that we must return your faithful servant to you.