Florabelle Smith

October 23, 1923-December 11, 2021

Florabelle Smith, 98, of Bettendorf passed away Saturday, December 11, 2021 at the Lutheran Home, Davenport. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Weerts Funeral Home on Friday, December 17, 2021 followed by a private family service. Burial will be at Pleasant Township Cemetery, Ewert, IA.

Florabelle Watson was born October 23, 1923 to Nellie and Thomas Watson in Grinnell, Iowa. She married James H. Smith on July 1, 1944. He preceded her in death in 1979.

James and Florabelle settled in Bettendorf in 1945 where she did secretarial work for many years and where they raised their two children, James Jr and Jacque. She was known among her friends as someone who could be counted on to give a helping hand when needed and for her caring and kindness. Florabelle loved to collect antiques, enjoying going to auctions and estate sales. She and James also enjoyed traveling to many places in the Caribbean and Europe. She was an avid fan of her beloved Cubs and Hawkeyes .Her love of animals, especially dogs, was well known. Florabelle was a long time member of the Bettendorf Presbyterian Church. In later years, she worshiped faithfully with her son and daughter-in-law at First Presbyterian Church, Davenport.

Florabelle is preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her sister, Virginia Ahrens of Grinnell.

She is survived by her son Jim (Judy) of Bettendorf; daughter Jacque (Dan) Weindruch of Kansas City, MO; grandchildren Jennifer (Jack) Forsythe, Joan (Eric) Hoch, Nathan Weindruch, Julia (Sara) Weindruch; great grandchildren Matthew, Ben and Annie Forsythe, Tom and Sami Hoch and Jett and Crew Weindruch. She will be missed.

Memorials may be made to the ASPCA, Bettendorf Presbyterian Church or First Presbyterian Church, Davenport.The family requests anyone attending to please wear a mask.