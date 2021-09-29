Menu
Florence T. Castel
FUNERAL HOME
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street
East Moline, IL

Florence T. Castel

August 25, 1926-September 27, 2021

MOLINE-Funeral services for Florence T. Castel, 95, of Moline, IL, will be 10 am Saturday at Calvary of the Quad Cities, Moline. Visitation will be 4-7 pm Friday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline, where the VFW 8890 Auxiliary will provide a service at 6pm. Private burial will be in Bennet, IA, at a later date. Mrs Castel passed away Monday, September 27, 2021, at UnityPoint Rock Island, IL.

Florence Ahrens was born August 25, 1926, in Chippewa, County, WI, the daughter of Louis and Wilhelmina (Moeller) Ahrens. She married Alphonso Castel in September of 1946. She retired from MA Ford, Davenport, IA, in 1990 after 25 years of service. She was a life member of the VFW 8890 Auxiliary and an active member of Calvary of the Quad Cities. She enjoyed dancing and bowling and had been inducted into the Mexican Bowling Hall of Fame. She tended bar at the VFW for years, where she was known to make the "Worlds Best Margaritas."

She was a loving mother and grandmother.

Survivors include children, Diana Soliz, Moline, Ramona (Eric) Gumban, Cibolo, TX, Becky (Dave) Navarro, Moline, Joseph Castel (Norbert Herrera) East Moline, Scott (Martina) Moline, and Shane Castel, Abilene, TX; 18 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; 7 great great grandchildren and one on the way.

She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Allen (Cora) Ahrens, Francis Garnica, Alice Neece, Ernest Ahrens, Hilda Kilgore, John (Blanche) Ahrens, Irene (Glen) Hamburg, Bernie (Bob) Folsom, and Wilbur Ahrens.

Memorials may be made to VFW 8890 Auxiliary, the American Heart Association or Calvary of the Quad Cities.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com


Published by Quad-City Times on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always
American Heart Association
September 29, 2021
We are so very sorry for your loss. She was a wonderful and funny lady. Please know your in our prayers
Barb & Dave serrano
Family
September 29, 2021
you will be missed, prayers for peace to your family
marsha, phlebotomist
September 29, 2021
