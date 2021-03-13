Menu
Florence Elizabeth Lytle
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery Funeral Home
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA

Florence Elizabeth (Hiller) Lytle

March 11, 2021

DAVENPORT-Florence Elizabeth (Hiller) Lytle, 97 years old, passed away on March 11, 2021 in Davenport, Iowa.

She married Claude T. Lytle in 1942 in Waterloo, Iowa. They were married 78 years and had three daughters. Florence was preceded in death by her husband, Claude, and her daughter, Claudia Vecellio. She is survived by her daughters Nancy Pushinaitis (Joseph) of San Jose, California, and Peggy Jayne (Richard) of Milan, Illinois, and by her five grandchildren, Mark, Adrienne, Jeff, Ross and David, and her four great grandchildren, Evan, Braden, Maxwell and Amelia.

In keeping with her wishes there will be no visitation, and the service will be private.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Peggy, I am so sorry for your loss. I well remember your mom from when we were in high school. My deepest condolences to you.
Donna Jurgs Baumgartner
March 14, 2021
