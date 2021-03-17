Menu
Floyd E. Benson
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hamilton's Funeral Home
605 Lyon St
Des Moines, IA

Floyd E. Benson

January 8, 1933-March 13, 2021

Floyd E. Benson, 88, passed away at home on March 13, 2021 surrounded by family. Born on January 8, 1933, he grew up in Hordville, NE. Floyd held numerous positions over the 34 years he worked for Northwestern Bell Telephone Company and retired in 1986.

Floyd was tech savvy and enjoyed bowling, golfing, and playing cards with family and friends. He was a master storyteller who never met a stranger. Floyd traveled to all states and wintered many years in AZ.

He is survived by daughters, Shelli (Noel) O'Brien and Theresa Benson (Joel Geller); stepchildren, Dan (Jo) Zmek, Bill (Pam) Zmek, Dave (Dawn) Zmek and Nancy Zmek Lorenz (Steve); sister, Agnes Andreasen; sister-in-law, Ann Benson; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Floyd was preceded in death by his parents, Birger and Ethel Benson; wife, Sharon Benson; wife, B. Joan Benson; son, Jeff Benson; and nine siblings.

A service in Des Moines, IA and burial in Omaha, NE at Forest Lawn Cemetery will take place at future dates this summer. Periodically check www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com for dates and times.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to UnityPoint at Home Hospice in remembrance of Floyd Benson or to the Food Bank of Iowa. Condolences may be expressed online.


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 17, 2021.

we will miss your dad, we spent a lot of retirement time with him. Our condolence to all your family.
AL AND CHRIS DOLEZAL
March 21, 2021
Floyd was a special guy, your dad and granddad to your boys. I´m sure he saw you through some difficult times in your life. You took care of him through some difficult times also which will help you through your grief, but also make the loss more noticeable. Knowing that Floyd is where there is no more pain and sorrow and only joy will help you accept his absence. My prayers are with you and your family. Dianne
Dianne Werger
March 18, 2021
