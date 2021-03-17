Floyd E. Benson

January 8, 1933-March 13, 2021

Floyd E. Benson, 88, passed away at home on March 13, 2021 surrounded by family. Born on January 8, 1933, he grew up in Hordville, NE. Floyd held numerous positions over the 34 years he worked for Northwestern Bell Telephone Company and retired in 1986.

Floyd was tech savvy and enjoyed bowling, golfing, and playing cards with family and friends. He was a master storyteller who never met a stranger. Floyd traveled to all states and wintered many years in AZ.

He is survived by daughters, Shelli (Noel) O'Brien and Theresa Benson (Joel Geller); stepchildren, Dan (Jo) Zmek, Bill (Pam) Zmek, Dave (Dawn) Zmek and Nancy Zmek Lorenz (Steve); sister, Agnes Andreasen; sister-in-law, Ann Benson; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Floyd was preceded in death by his parents, Birger and Ethel Benson; wife, Sharon Benson; wife, B. Joan Benson; son, Jeff Benson; and nine siblings.

A service in Des Moines, IA and burial in Omaha, NE at Forest Lawn Cemetery will take place at future dates this summer. Periodically check www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com for dates and times.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to UnityPoint at Home Hospice in remembrance of Floyd Benson or to the Food Bank of Iowa. Condolences may be expressed online.