Floyd Junior Lane

October 22, 1931-October 2, 2021

Floyd Junior Lane, 89 years old of Kenosha, WI, formerly Davenport, IA, passed away Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Froedtert Kenosha Hospital, Kenosha, WI.

He was born October 22, 1931, in Davenport, IA, the son of the late Floyd E. and Thelma (Crevestan) Lane. Floyd proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. On July 30, 1950, he married Angeline Farnsworth in Davenport, IA and she preceded him in death March 23, 2006.

Floyd was an avid fisherman and loved sports, especially football. He was a HAM radio operator and could usually be found tinkering around the house.

Survivors include his children, Brenda (Scott) Jensen of Fox Lake, IL, Steven (Annabelle) Lane of Davenport, IA, and Melody (Jeff) Lenius of Kenosha, WI; a sister, Shirley Fischlein of Davenport, IA; grandchildren, Josh, Ally, Kristen, Tiffany, Jamie, Chad, Nick, Kyle, Jeremy, Jason, Brian, Stacey, Cory, Angela, Sarah, Curtiss, Aaron, Tyler, and Nicole; and numerous great and great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife, Floyd was preceded in death by sons, Gary Douglas Lane and Larry Lee Lane; and a granddaughter, Vanessa.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at The Runge Mortuary. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 7, 2021, in The Runge Mortuary Chapel. Interment with military honors will follow in Davenport Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to the American Cancer Society, in his memory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.