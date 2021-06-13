Frances Margaret Denton

October 30, 1928-June 10, 2021

DAVENPORT-Frances Margaret Denton, 92, of Davenport, IA, passed away on June 10, 2021, at Silver Crest of Friendship Manor.

Frances was born on October 30, 1928, the daughter of Franz and Margaret (Speth) Luett, in Davenport. They lived on a farm near Walcott. When she was six, the family moved to a farm off West Locust Street Road. While living there, her father would take her to school at the Little White Church on West Locust. They later moved to Davenport where her mother and Fran were baptized at Newcomb Church when she was 11.

Fran worked for RKO Orpheum Theaters and while working there she met Harold Q. Denton. They were married March 7, 1964, and were married 41 years, until his death in 2005. When she married Harold, she became stepmother to Harold Lee Denton, and loved her new responsibilities. Fran was an excellent cook, and especially enjoyed making special dishes when he stayed with them. Fran also worked for Sylvia's, a woman's apparel shop that was in downtown Davenport, for over 25 years. She loved "her ladies", and enjoyed seeing her regular customers. She had an eye for what looked good on them.

As her husband Harold was from Tennessee, they enjoyed trips back to visit his relatives and to sight see. Through the years, Fran also enjoyed bowling, dancing (at Turners), musicals, movies and stage shows, and eventually became a Cub's fan. Fran and Harold adopted two dachshunds, Hanzie and Gretchen, which they both adored. Fran kept a ceramic statue in their memory.

Fran was a member of Newcomb Church for 81 years, seven of them as a Deacon. She enjoyed Newcomb Friends, Martha-Rebecca Circle, Golden Age, Kids Klub, and serving coffee hour. One of her special memories was of her 80th birthday celebration that was held at Fellowship Hall.

After her husband Harold died, Fran reacquainted with a family friend, Hank Wolf. They remained special friends, enjoying traveling, family get-togethers, and were together until his death.

Fran was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Harold, cousins, and friend Hank Wolf.

Fran is survived by her stepson, Harold (Lynn) Denton of Cedar Rapids; step grandchildren Randi and David Mutnick and their children Josie and Eli (Deerfield, IL), and Christopher and Nikki Opp and daughter Adysen (Cedar Rapids). Additionally, she is survived by close friends Elaine Horton (Davenport), Wayne and Janet Balluff (Davenport), Paul and Judy Wolf (Davenport), Charlie and Becky Norton (Davenport), Dave and Pam Collier (North Carolina), Louis Wolf (Missouri), Dean and Darlene Wolf (Georgia), Marge Wolf (Arkansas); and Chad and Becca Wolf (Eldridge).

The family would like to thank the staff at Senior Star of Elmore Place, and Friendship Manor in Rock Island, for the care they provided Fran.