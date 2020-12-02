Frances Edna "Frankie" Wilson

August 4, 1955-November 15, 2020

DAVENPORT-Frances Edna "Frankie" Wilson, 65, Davenport, IA, passed away at Univ. of IA Medical Center, Iowa City, IA, on November 15, 2020. No services at this time, there will be a Celebration of Life at a later date, time & location TBD. Burial will be in Greenglade Cemetery, Farmington, IA. Online condolences may be left at www.rungemortuary.com.

Frances was born on August 4, 1955 in Keokuk, IA, to David Eugene Wilson Sr. and Anna Bell (Hootman) Wilson. She grew up in Farmington & Brighton, IA, and graduated from Harmony HS, Farmington, in 1973. She had a BA degree from St. Ambrose College and a MA degree from Western IL

University, she was a National Certified Defense Tactics Instructor and CPR Instructor. She began her career as a Police Officer for the Davenport Police Dept. in 1975, as one of the first female officers hired by that department and worked her way up the ladder becoming a Corporal in 1985, and in 1994 promoted to Sergeant, and retired as Shift Supervisor after 30 plus years serving her community. After retirement from the PD she taught classes as an Adjunct Professor at Purdue University Global.

She loved to travel, hunting, photography, ancestry research, her 3 cats, and spending time with family and friends.

Those left to cherish Frankie's memory are her sister, Deloris Heminger (Doyle), Dannebrog, NE; Brother-in-law, Douglas Twyman, Burlington, IA; Sister-in-law, Betty Wilson, Athens, MO; 4 nieces, 4 nephews, and many great nieces & nephews.

Those preceding her in death were her parents; sister, Lettie Wilson Twyman; brother, David E. Wilson Jr.; and two nephews.