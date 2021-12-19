Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Frances Pizano
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline
701 12th St
Moline, IL
Frances Lopez Pizano
May 14, 1945-December 17, 2021

EAST MOLINE-Frances Lopez Pizano, 76, of East Moline, Illinois, died Friday, December 17, 2021, at home surrounded by her family.
Services are 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 22, in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline, with Father Antonio Dittmer officiating. Visitation is 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, with a Rosary at 4:00 p.m. Burial is in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, East Moline.
Frances Lopez was born May 14, 1945, the daughter of Pedro and Dominga (Olivia) Lopez. She married Jessie T. Pizano in 1961, in Rock Island, Illinois. He died May 25, 2008. Frances was a homemaker and entrepreneur, owning and operating Dominga's Restaurant in Davenport, Iowa for many years.
She loved music, gardening (especially flowers and vegetables), and crafting. Above all else, family was the most important thing to her, especially her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Frances is survived by her mother, Dominga Lopez of Davenport; five children, Aurelio Albert Pizano, Orlando Pizano, Yvette (Jose Munoz) Pizano-Munoz, Octavio Pizano, and John Paul (Heather) Pizano, all of East Moline; grandchildren, Jessie Pizano, Brandi Hamilton, Christopher Pizano, Kiersten Pizano, Brian Pizano, Alexis Pizano, Jose (Briseyda) Munoz, Selena Pizano, Diego Munoz, Olivia Pizano, Austin Pizano, Amelia Pizano, and Skyley Pizano; seven great-grandchildren; brothers, Pedro Jr., Johnny, Raymond, Albert, Lawrence, Julio, and David Lopez; sisters, Yolanda, Olga, Laura, Christina, and Rosa Lopez; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and her husband with whom she had separated, Robert Martinez. She was preceded in death by her father, Pedro Lopez Sr.; her husband, Jessie Pizano; and siblings, Joe, Leon, Marty, and Diana.
The family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.
Published by Quad-City Times from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline
701 12th St, Moline, IL
Dec
21
Rosary
4:00p.m.
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline
701 12th St, Moline, IL
Dec
22
Service
10:30a.m.
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline
701 12th St, Moline, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline CityView Celebrations at Trimble Pointe.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Rich Gaskins
December 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results