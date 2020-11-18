Frances T. "Fran" Devlin

November 21, 1947-November 15, 2020

PLEASANT VALLEY-Frances T. "Fran" Devlin, 72, of Pleasant Valley, died Sunday, November 15, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospitals, Iowa City following a brave battle with heart disease. A private graveside service will take place at Davenport Memorial Park. During these times of social distancing, we would love to gather and remember Fran as she so deserves, we ask that you remember Fran in your own special way. Although we may not be able to gather together in person, in our hearts, we will feel all of the love and support from those who care some much for Dear Fran. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.

Frances Teresa Carlin was born on November 21, 1947 in Davenport, a daughter of Ambrose and Mildred (Heckert) Carlin. She married Daniel Devlin and they had two children: John and Marcy.

Fran's parents, Ambrose and Mildred Carlin moved to the "Valley" in 1949, they sold the business to Fran in 1978 and over the course of the next 29 years, Fran continued with the traditions of her family until it was sold in 2007. Fran loved the Valley Inn, she was so hard working, and took such good care of everyone. Fran never met a stranger.

Fran enjoyed playing euchre, scrabble and fishing. She cherished the time she spent with her family especially with her sister, Margaret.

Survivors include her children: John (Kelie) Devlin, Springfield, Missouri; Marcy (Ryan Hornbuckle) Devlin, Bettendorf; grandchildren: Brandon, Alexys, Creighton Devlin, and Connor and Kellen Horbuckle; sister, Margaret Champion, East Moline, nieces and nephews: Kathy Nutt, Michael Carlin, Randy Carlin, Stacy Happel, Renee Edwards, and Kelly Seyfert; and a sister-in-law, Katie Carlin.

She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings: Michael Carlin and Patricia Happel, and a brother-in-law, Steve Champion. May they rest in peace.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com