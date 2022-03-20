Francis M. (Brink) Brinkmeyer

August 14, 1919-March 14, 2022

ROCK ISLAND-Francis M. (Brink) Brinkmeyer, 102, of Rock Island, passed away peacefully with his wife and family, by his side, on Monday, March 14, 2022.

Inurnment with military honors will be at 2:00PM on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at the Rock Island National Cemetery, those wishing to attend meet at Rafferty Funeral Home at 1:30PM. A celebration of life to be held 4:00-6:00PM, at The Axis, 1630-5th Avenue, Moline. A private ceremony at Hubbard Cemetery, Hubbard, IA., will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Dreamflights.org/donate or Dream Flights, 1894 E. William St #4-451, Carson City, NV 89701.

Brink's incredible life journey began when he was born at the Brinkmeyer homestead in the Hubbard/Radcliff, IA area on August 14, 1919, to Emil and Ida (Lehmeier) Brinkmeyer. He was the third of five boys growing up on the farm with no running water or electricity. Riding to school on a pony each day, he attended a one-room schoolhouse and often recounted the great education and fun he had at school and on the farm. He was a 1937 graduate of Hubbard High School where he served as class president. Shortly after graduating from Iowa State College with a BS in Agricultural Engineering in 1942, he enlisted in the US Navy to serve his country in WWII. He married Margaret (Kurtz) Brinkmeyer on August 22, 1953, celebrating nearly 69 years of marriage together.

He worked as a product design engineer at Deere & Company for 36 years, retiring in 1982. Collaborating with others, Brink is credited with four patents during his time at Deere and was most proud of the work related to the JD570 Motor Grader. He and Peg also owned and operated the Kwik-Kleen Laundromat in Rock Island for over 23 years. He was proud of his long support and association with the HWH Corporation. He was a 76-year member of First Congregational Church, Moline where he taught Sunday school for many years. He and Peg loved hosting July 4th barbecues each year that culminated with his own fireworks display. More recently, with Peg in tow, he never missed his grandsons' sporting events and would love to brag about their accomplishments both on and off the field.

Brink had a lifelong passion for aviation that began at age 7, when Charles Lindbergh made the first nonstop transatlantic flight in 1927. Learning to fly through the Civilian Pilot Training Program, he first soloed in June of 1942. This training gave him a start when he trained as a US Navy pilot in Corpus Christi NAS in the fall of 1942. He received his Navy wings in August 1943. He was assigned to the Navy's Special Task Air Group, testing the first combat drones using radio control and TV monitors. In November 1944 he joined JM-13, a Navy utility squadron as a Patrol Plane Commander. Flying out of airfields in Guadalcanal and later Samar, he ferried personnel, towed targets and patrolled throughout the South Pacific. He retired as a Lieutenant Commander from the USNR in 1965.

Survivors include his wife Peg, children, Jim (Joyce) Brinkmeyer, Cleveland, TN., Kurt Brinkmeyer, Portland, OR., Tom Brinkmeyer, Aspen, CO., John Brinkmeyer, Seattle, WA., Sara (David) Wells, Bettendorf; grandchildren Justin Brinkmeyer, Shannon (Dan) Johnson, Eric (Rachel) Wells, Mark Wells, Jack Wells and 2 great grandchildren: brother, Gary (Melva) Brinkmeyer, Austin, TX. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Frederick, Orville and Dennison.

The family would like to extend gratitude to the Genesis Hospice, especially Maggie for the loving care provided to Brink.

