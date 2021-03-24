Menu
Francis F. Sanders Sr.
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA

Francis F. Sanders, Sr.

December 18, 1946-March 21, 2021

DAVENPORT-Francis F. Sanders, Sr., 74, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

A Celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021 from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Roosevelt Community Center in Davenport. Memorials may be made to the family. McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home of Bettendorf is assisting the family with arrangements.

Francis was born December 18, 1946 in Wheatland, Iowa, the son of Donald Dilley and Gladys Deppe. He proudly owned and operated Sanders Construction for fifty years. An avid fisherman, he also enjoyed camping and gardening and will be remembered as a great jokester. Francis especially enjoyed the time spent with his loving family.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Elizabeth (Hines) Sanders; his sons and daughters-in-law, Francis "Frank" & Deana Sanders of Davenport and Robert & Susan Kuehl of Arvada, Colorado; his daughters and sons-in-law, Cindy & Rick Boese of Davenport, Shelly & Chris Fisher of Davenport, Lisa & Derek Karr of Thornton, Colorado, Barbara & Mike Candelaria of Aurora, Colorado, Mary & Sean White of Davenport, Julie & Edward Long of Davenport and Holly & Timo Delp of Davenport; thirty-five grandchildren; forty-two great-grandchildren; his sister, Sandra Nelson of Bettendorf; his brother and sister-in-law, Robert "Butch" & Nancy Dilley of Nashville, Tennessee; his daughter-in-law, Michelle Kuehl of Colorado; and several nieces and nephews.

Francis was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Donald Dilley; his sons, Oscar "Bear" Schmidt and Terry Kuehl; and his grandsons, Luke Schmidt and Michael Furgerson.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Francis' obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 24, 2021.
There was one Christmas Eve his family had showed more than just heart, his family went to dollar General to buy all the candy they could and a couple of toys and wrap them,they got three stockings as well and surprised me with them mid day for me to take with me for them cause I didn't have a dam thing, haddent asked or told anyone but they knew and thought that my boy wouldn't care about toys they just wanted their dad and a load of candy.
Greg Mathews
March 25, 2021
