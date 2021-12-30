Menu
Frank Buckley Harkins
FUNERAL HOME
McGilley & Hoge Johnson County Memorial Chapel
8024 Santa Fe Drive
Overland Park, KS

Frank Buckley Harkins

September 12, 1962-December 23, 2021

Frank Buckley Harkins, 59, of Mission, KS, passed away December 23, 2021.

Frank was born to Dolores and Jerry Harkins Jr. on September 12, 1962. Frank attended Assumption High School and Aquinas High School. He earned his Bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa in 1984.

Frank's visitation will be held 6-8 pm, Thursday, Dec. 30 at St. Joseph Catholic Church of Shawnee, KS. His Mass of Christian Burial to take place at St. Joseph Catholic Church at 10am, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Fort Scott, Kansas.


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church of Shawnee
KS
Dec
31
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church of Shawnee
KS
Funeral services provided by:
McGilley & Hoge Johnson County Memorial Chapel
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.