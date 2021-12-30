Frank Buckley Harkins

September 12, 1962-December 23, 2021

Frank Buckley Harkins, 59, of Mission, KS, passed away December 23, 2021.

Frank was born to Dolores and Jerry Harkins Jr. on September 12, 1962. Frank attended Assumption High School and Aquinas High School. He earned his Bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa in 1984.

Frank's visitation will be held 6-8 pm, Thursday, Dec. 30 at St. Joseph Catholic Church of Shawnee, KS. His Mass of Christian Burial to take place at St. Joseph Catholic Church at 10am, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Fort Scott, Kansas. Full obituary and condolences at www.mcgilleyhoge.com