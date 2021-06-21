Frank J. Horvath

September 28, 1961-June 19, 2021

DAVENPORT-Frank J. Horvath, 59, a resident of Davenport, died Saturday, June 19, 2021 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, from complications of a stroke.

Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Cremation will follow. A memorial mass will be 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 24th at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Davenport. Burial will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for a memorial to be decided.

Frank was born September 28, 1961 in Moline, Illinois, the son of Frank John, Sr. and Sharon (Stivers) Horvath. He married Annette Marie Graham, March 10, 1998.

Frank worked as a field collector for Mediacom for 16 years. He was an amazing bass guitar player, playing in bands from age 16 into his 50s. He was an avid sports fan who liked the Green Bay Packers, Chicago Cubs and Blackhawks, and the University of Illinois Fighting Illini. Frank enjoyed golfing, disc golf, shooting hoops with his kids, watching television, swimming in the pool and working in his yard. He loved his dogs, and will be missed by his four-legged companion, Taylor.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Annette; sons, Jordan Horvath, Moline, Caleb John (Caroline Liechty) Horvath and Lucas Graham (Emma Young) Dengler, both of Davenport; mother, Sharon Horvath, East Moline; brother, John (Jennifer) Horvath, Rock Island; sisters and brother-in-law, Angie and Mike Logan, and Jennifer Bock, mother and father-in-law, Judy and Bud Huney; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, brother-in-law, John Graham; and his beloved dog, Micky.

