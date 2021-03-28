Franklin L. Hull

July 26, 1954-March 24, 2021

DAVENPORT-Franklin L. Hull, 66, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Genesis Medical Center, East Campus in Davenport.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf, Iowa. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the services on Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the King's Harvest Pet Rescue.

Frank was born July 26, 1954 in Independence, Iowa, the son of LeRoy & Teresa (Dettman) Hull and was a graduate of Davenport West High School. He was united in marriage to April Lane in 2010.

Frank had been employed with Grisham Industries, Tri-City Fabricating and Case IH. Frank rode motorcycles for many years and was an avid Cubs, Bears and Hawkeyes fan. He loved his family, his children and grandchildren and enjoyed feeding the wildlife; squirrels, birds and rabbits.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife, April; his children, Amy Hull and Jacob Hull, both of Davenport; his step-daughter, Krista (Mike) Emler of Davenport; his grandchildren, Dayton, Gabriel, Kaylee, J.T. "James", Izazah and Mariah; his great-grandson, Maxwell; his brothers, Bruce (Chris) Hull and Steve (Debbie), both of Davenport; his sisters, Tracy (Bill) Donaldson of Davenport and Wendy (Susan) Durant of Iowa City, Iowa; his sisters-in-law, Joyous Duex of Davenport and Gayla Duex of Davenport; his brother-in-law, Raymond Duex of Davenport; and several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents; and a nephew, Nathaniel.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Frank's obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.