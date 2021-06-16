Menu
Franklin D. Myers

Franklin D Myers

April 13, 1933-June 5, 2021

Franklin D Myers passed away on June 5, 2021, ending an extended run with Parkinson's.

He was born on April 13, 1933 in Davenport, Iowa to George and Corine Myers.

He married his high school sweetheart, Eileen during Navy leave in 1953.

After graduating from Northwestern, he started his Engineering career with Honeywell.

In 1968 the family moved to Centralia, MO, where Frank finished his career with A. B. Chance. Activities included family camping and square dancing. He enthusiastically supported his children's musical and sporting activities.

Their 1995 retirement to Columbia, MO led to fun at local art galleries and University Club wine events.

He was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

He is survived by wife Eileen, son Erik (wife Joy), daughter Dyann (husband Bill) and brother Floyd (wife Margaret).

In lieu of gifts make donations to The Michael J Fox Foundation.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jun. 16, 2021.
Eileen and family, Our sincere condolences for the loss of Frank. He hired me at A. B. Chance in 1971, so I owe my 41-1/2 years there to Frank. I have a lot of fond memories of Frank. God's blessings to you during this difficult time. Ed & Pam
Ed & Pam West
Work
June 18, 2021
