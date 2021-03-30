Menu
Fred Czichas
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
Fred Czichas

February 1, 1927-March 27, 2021

DAVENPORT-Fred Czichas, 94, formerly of Davenport, died Saturday, March 27, 2021 at his daughter's home in Walford, Iowa.

There will be no public services held at this time. Fred will be laid to rest at Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Scott County. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport is assisting the family with arrangements.

Fred was born February 1, 1927 in Davenport, the son of Hans and Wilhemia (Bookoff) Czichas. He married Evelyn Abbott November 24, 1959. She preceded him in death September 22, 2013.

Fred served his country in the United States Navy during World War II. He worked as a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service with 35 years of service. Following his retirement, he worked part-time at Green Thumbers in Davenport for 24 years. Fred enjoyed being outside and doing yardwork. He loved all animals and loved to golf. Fred was an avid St. Louis Cardinals and Iowa Hawkeyes fan.

Those left to honor his memory include his daughter, Lisa (Michael) Seipel of Walford, Iowa; son, Wayne (Denise) Czichas of Davenport; grandson, Tyler Czichas of Davenport; and granddaughter, Logan Czichas of Walcott.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Harvey Czichas.

Online condolences may be made to Fred's family by viewing his obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 30, 2021.
