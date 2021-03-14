Menu
Freddie H. Steenbock
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA

Freddie H. Steenbock

March 10, 2021

Freddie H. Steenbock, 90, passed away at his home Wednesday March 10, 2021. Private services will be held with burial at Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials in his honor may be made to the Schuetzenpark Gilde, 3401 Schuetzen Lane #224 Davenport, IA 52804. Online condolences may be shared at www.rungemortuary.com.

Freddie was a US Army veteran, retired from the Rock Island Railroad, and loved his music having entertained people with his accordion for over 60 years.

Survivors include his wife Noreen; daughter Sandra (Paul) Spedaliere; and 2 granddaughters Elizabeth & Laura.


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 14, 2021.
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
Noreen, As a childhood neighbor, I remember hearing Freddie practicing! Thanks to both of you for making Dad's 90th birthday a great event. Blessings, Bob and Bonnie Harksen
Bob and Bonnie Harksen
March 16, 2021
Freddie played music w/ Carl Smith (my Dad & Mom Doris) of Lee Carlson´s Texas Cowboy´s) in their younger days! Freddie always had a smile & I actually remember him playing! He was a great musician & a good friend.
Shirley (Smith) Kline
March 15, 2021
Dear Noreen, Sending you deepest and heartfelt sympathies. It's always hard being the one left behind. May your memories sustain you. Love, Judi
Judi Harling Hamann
March 15, 2021
