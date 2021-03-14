Freddie H. Steenbock

March 10, 2021

Freddie H. Steenbock, 90, passed away at his home Wednesday March 10, 2021. Private services will be held with burial at Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials in his honor may be made to the Schuetzenpark Gilde, 3401 Schuetzen Lane #224 Davenport, IA 52804. Online condolences may be shared at www.rungemortuary.com.

Freddie was a US Army veteran, retired from the Rock Island Railroad, and loved his music having entertained people with his accordion for over 60 years.

Survivors include his wife Noreen; daughter Sandra (Paul) Spedaliere; and 2 granddaughters Elizabeth & Laura.