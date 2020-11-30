Menu
Search
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Frederick Joseph Donovan

Frederick Joseph Donovan

January 12, 1950 – November 27, 2020

DeWitt - Fred Donovan, 70, of DeWitt, Iowa, died Friday, November 27, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center-East Campus in Davenport, from complications of multiple myeloma.

A rolling visitation, allowing 15 people at a time, will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt. Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, DeWitt, the Rev. Fr. Stephen Page officiating, and will be live streamed at https://www.facebook.com/schultzfuneralhomes/live.

A full obituary may be viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Quad-City Times on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Schultz Funeral Home - DeWitt
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.