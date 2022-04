Frederick Thiede Jr.

June 22, 2021

DEWITT-Frederick Thiede Jr., 85, of DeWitt, died Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Genesis Medical Center-East Campus in Davenport, as the result of an automobile accident.

Visitation will be from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt. A Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Grace Lutheran Church, DeWitt. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, DeWitt.

A full obituary may be viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.