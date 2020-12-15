Fredric "Rick" Maxfield

February 12, 1941- December 10, 2020

Fredric "Rick" Maxfield, age 79, passed on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at UCSD Hospital in San Diego.

Rick was born to Barbara (Mason) and Jack Maxfield on February 12, 1941. He graduated from Madison West HS & UW Stephens Point. He married Nancy "Kathy" Moore on June 27, 1964.

Rick was preceded in death by his wife, who died just 6 months prior on May 29, 2020. He is survived by daughters, Barbara (Kris) Maxfield and Jennifer (Tom) Smith; sister, Mary (Dean) Roney; brother, Jack (Mona) Maxfield; sister-in-law, Mary (Dave) McKeith; granddaughters, Rachel and Maggie; step grandsons, Jake and Justin; 2 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Rick was a voracious reader, historian, trivia nut, animal lover, loving and playful father and a friend to everyone he met.

Rick's final resting place will be beside his mother and along with his wife in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Madison in 2021. Memorials may be made to WisCARES community animal clinic in Madison, WI.