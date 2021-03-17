Menu
Gail Edrea Bales
FUNERAL HOME
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA

Gail Edrea Bales

November 10, 1937-March 14, 2021

DAVENPORT-Gail Edrea Bales, 83, a resident of Davenport, Iowa died on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at her daughter's home in Anamosa, Iowa.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at the McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf, Iowa. Burial will be in Walcott Cemetery in Walcott, Iowa. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to King's Harvest Animal Shelter.

She was born on November 10, 1937 in Brazil, Iowa, the daughter of Matthew and Violet (Day) Miller. In 1955, she was united in marriage to Donnie D. Bales in Centerville, Iowa. He preceded her in death on March 7, 1985.

Gail was a devoted homemaker and mother who loved her cats, enjoyed playing board games and always took pleasure in visiting with her family and friends.

Those left to honor her memory include her daughter, Denise (Terry Heady) Bales of Anamosa; her sons, Ken (Veronica) Bales of Walcott and Russ Bales of Davenport; her grandchildren, Jacqueline and Christina; her sister, Marilyn Manganello of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and her beloved cat, "Monkey."

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Marlene and Natalie; and her brother, Richard.

Condolences may be expressed to the family by viewing her obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
18
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr., Bettendorf, IA
Funeral services provided by:
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry to hear about mom, Rex told me today and it broke my heart. She was a great lady and mother and I was so blessed to have known her and have had her in my life.
Tammy (Ruby) Reinders
March 19, 2021
