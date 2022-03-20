Gail Ann Hasenmiller

DEWITT-Gail Ann Hasenmiller, 58, of DeWitt, Iowa, died on Friday, March 18, 2022, at home.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Monday, March 21, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in DeWitt. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in the church, the Rev. Fr. Francis Odoom officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care of Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt.