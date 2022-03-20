Menu
Gail Ann Hasenmiller
FUNERAL HOME
Schultz Funeral Home - DeWitt
722 8th Street
DeWitt, IA

Gail Ann Hasenmiller

March 18, 2022

DEWITT-Gail Ann Hasenmiller, 58, of DeWitt, Iowa, died on Friday, March 18, 2022, at home.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Monday, March 21, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in DeWitt. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in the church, the Rev. Fr. Francis Odoom officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care of Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt.


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
417 6th Ave, DeWitt, IA
Mar
22
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
417 6th Ave, DeWitt, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Schultz Funeral Home - DeWitt
