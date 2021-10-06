Gail Cynthia (McClean) Rizzo

February 4, 1949-October 1, 2021

Gail Cynthia (McClean) Rizzo, born in Moline, Illinois on February 4, 1949, passed from this life peacefully at her home in Bettendorf on Friday, October 1, 2021. Despite recent health struggles, Gail never stopped living life on her own terms, doing hair for her lifelong clients, staying close with her friends and family, loving her children and grandchildren, and taking care of her pet cat, Toby. Gail was generous and loyal, and she accepted and loved others unconditionally. She worked hard all her life, entering beauty school right after graduating from Central High in 1967. Many of her clients in those first years became lifelong friends, and over time, Gail would sometimes be called on to honor these relationships by doing their hair one last time, when these ladies passed. Gail was sweet and tough, independent, and always looked on the bright side.

Gail was curious and creative, and loved searching for treasures. She loved rock-hunting, especially for geodes, and she knew every junk shop within a hundred miles. Aunt Gail's presents were legendary, and she would laugh as we unwrapped her gifts at Christmas. She was a wonderful baker, with a superb pineapple upside-down cake, and when her boys and nephews were little, no birthday cake request was too difficult.

Gail's greatest pleasure was supporting and spending time with her grandchildren Caden, Drew, Emma, Leighton, Harper, and Grant. Her guilty pleasure was watching what she called her "Murder Shows," and she loved Stephen King novels. The stars aligned when Caden became interested in the Goosebumps books, and Gail was excited to share her passion with him, too, promising to save her collection for him. Gail shared her talents in hairstyling with her granddaughters, giving them free reign to play with her hair. Emma is proud that she learned to braid from her grandma.

In 2017, Gail visited Scotland with her sisters and other McClean relatives. It was the trip of a lifetime, crossing the countryside, and including a pilgrimage to the 14th century ancestral Duart Castle of the Clan MacClean.

Gail was preceded in death by her parents June (Bennett) and Robert McClean. Those left behind to celebrate her life and mourn her loss include her son Matt Rizzo and daughter-in-law Marisa, their children Emma, Leighton, Harper, and Grant; her son Mike Rizzo and daughter-in-law Jen, their children Caden and Drew; her sister Dianne McClean (Gail Swanson); her sister Pam and brother-in-law Greg Neipert; her nephews and their families, her extended family, her dear friends, her colleagues, and her clients.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 8, 2021 at 11am at Weerts Funeral Home; visitation will be from 9-11am. Gail will be laid to rest in the family plot at Melpine Cemetery. Donations in her name may be made to King's Harvest Pet Rescue No Kill Shelter or to the Melpine Cemetery.

