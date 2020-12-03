Gale E. (Williams) Baxter

April 7, 1941-November 17, 2020

Gale E. (Williams) Baxter, 79, of Glendale, Arizona formerly from Davenport, Iowa.

Gale passed into heaven on November 17, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Gale was born on April 7, 1941 in Davenport, Iowa to William and Alice Davis. She attended Davenport High School. On August 29th, 1959, Gale married Howard G. Williams, Sr, and together they had eight children.

Gale worked many years at local restaurants including The Italian Village, Chef's Hat and Riefe's, in 2015 she retired from Costco in Phoenix, Arizona after over 20 years of employment. She enjoyed bowling, bingo, and game nights with friends, as well as cooking and spending time with family and friends. She loved many dogs throughout the years, leaving behind her loyal friend Sammy.

Gale's memorial service will be held on Friday, December 4th, 2020 from 2:00pm - 3:30 pm at the Davenport Memorial Park Mausoleum. A private family burial will be held.

Those left to honor her memory are her children: Carol Fowler of Glendale, AZ; Robert (Stella) Williams ;Eileen (Tommy) Preas; Mary Williams; Sherry Hinojosa, all from Phoenix, AZ; Howard (MaryAnn) Williams of Davenport, IA; and Terry (Brenda) Williams of Silvis, IL; sisters, MaryLee Ebberson of Davenport, IA and Gerry Bowler of Albmarle, NC; brother James (Bonnie) Davis of Bettendorf, IA . Gale also left behind many Grandkids and Great Grandkids as well as her special friends Bob and Betty Henderson. She was preceded in death by her husband Howard Sr, a brother William (Whitey), infant son Brian and grandson Alan.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family or to your local animal shelter.