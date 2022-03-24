Garry Robert Thumann

June 22, 1962-March 19, 2022

With great sadness the family announces that Garry Robert Thumann, 59, of Blue Grass, IA passed away unexpectedly, Saturday afternoon March 19, 2022. There will be a visitation 4-7pm on Friday, March 25, 2022 at the Runge Mortuary & Crematory Davenport. A funeral service will be 10:00am Saturday, March 26, 2022 in the Runge Chapel. Burial will follow at Davenport Memorial Park. In Garry's honor camo wearing is encouraged. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family and online condolences can be shared at www.rungemortuary.com.

Garry was born on June 22, 1962 in Davenport, IA to Larry and Beverly Thumann. He graduated from West High School in 1980. On Sept 28, 1991 he was united in marriage to Andrea (Cook) in Davenport. Garry spent many years in the construction industry and most recently was a production manager at Midamerica Basement Systems. Garry was a die-hard Cubs fan, win or lose. He loved hunting, the outdoors, and most of all his family. Garry was a friend to all who knew him and he will be missed dearly.

Garry's memory will live on with his loving wife Andrea; daughters Kristin (Brandon) Scent, Emily Thumann, and Abigail Thumann; grandson Elias Hoth; mother Beverly Thumann; and brothers Larry (Laura) Thumann Jr., and Mark Thumann.

He was preceded in death by his father Larry Thumann Sr.