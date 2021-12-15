Gary William Baughman

July 24, 1936-December 8, 2021

Gary William Baughman age 85, passed away on December 8, 2021, in Davenport, Iowa. Gary was the son of L. Clyde and Erma Randall Baughman.

Gary was born in Graham Hospital, Canton, Illinois on July 24, 1936. Gary married Judy Claver, the Love of his Life, on September 15, 1973. They were married 48 wonderful years!

Gary graduated from Canton High School, Western Illinois University, was a United States Army Veteran, and worked for Gerber Food Products for 40+ years.

Gary was an avid Golfer with many awards! Gary is well known for his beautiful photography which is displayed all over the world, as well as, in the United States. Gary also has a collection of his photography on board the USS Iowa!

Many will remember Gary for his Baughman's Cottage in the Village of East Davenport, along with his wife, Judy, who managed this great Shop! The Baughman's also did many art shows in the Midwest! They also did the Beaux Arts for many years.

Gary and Judy were great square dancers, loved camping, and wintered in South Texas for many years. Gary and Judy are great Hawkeye Football and Basketball fans!

Gary will be missed by many who knew him. He was a caring and loving man! Those who knew him knew his love for kittens, cats, puppies, and dogs of all kinds!

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at the Tharp Funeral Home in Albia, with Gary's family present to greet family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at the Tharp Funeral Home in Albia, with Pastor Richard Grimes officiating. Burial will follow services at Oak View Cemetery in Albia.