Gary Ray Bell
FUNERAL HOME
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA

Gary Ray Bell

July 28, 1952-December 7, 2020

BETTENDORF-Gary Ray Bell, 68, of Bettendorf, IA, passed away on December 7, 2020 at his home in Bettendorf.

Gary Ray Bell was born on July 28, 1952 in New Castle, Indiana, the son of Ray and Vena Bell. He married Shirley Walters on February 14, 1992 in Moline, IL. He began working at Bekins, Lee Gripp Transfer Co. early in life, then worked for Steve Gripp at global trucking as an over the road mover, then at various warehouses.

Survivors include his wife, Shirley, of Bettendorf, daughters, Brandy (Mike) Evans of Davenport, Stacey (Randy) Reyes of Davenport, Cynthia Sheffey of Davenport, step-daughter, Melissa Smith of Clinton, three granddaughter, three grandsons, one great grandchild, sisters; Neva Francisco of IL, Vera Kearns of Bettendorf, brothers, Tim Bell of IL, and Don (Donnie) Bell of TX.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Sid Bell and Gene Bell.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Laurie. I'm so sorry to hear about the passing of your father. Be strong
Teresa Clark
December 18, 2020
