Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gary Bettenhausen
FUNERAL HOME
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA

Gary Bettenhausen

August 14, 1961-May 25, 2021

On Tuesday, May 25, 2021, Gary Bettenhausen, loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 59.

Gary was born on August 14, 1961, in Blue Island, Illinois, to Patricia Bielby née McBurney and Gary Bettenhausen. He and his wife, Laura, have been together since they were both 17 and were married on July 7, 1984. They raised two sons, Daniel (31) and Matthew (28).

Gary began his career at Venture department store, working his way up to store manager. This brought him and his family to Bettendorf, Iowa, where they built their life for the past 28 years. In 2004, Gary became a realtor and worked at Ruhl & Ruhl the past 17 years.

He was a Chicago sports fan all his life, but more than anything, loved watching his sons compete; when they were on the field, he was in the stands. He was also proud of his family racing heritage and attended the Indy 500 every year. Gary was the consummate host and always in his element when throwing parties and entertaining his friends and family. Whenever you walked through his door you became family.

Gary was preceded in death by his father, Gary Bettenhausen, and stepmother, Georgia Militello. He is survived by his wife, Laura; two sons, Daniel and Matthew; daughter-in-law, Caroline; mother, Patricia Bielby; stepfather, Joseph Militello; stepmother, Wavelyn Bettenhausen; sister, Louise (John) Sarna; brothers, Todd and Carey (Dana) Bettenhausen; step-sisters, Chrissy (Jay) Cmelo and Vicki Kapsalis; and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be Saturday, June 19th, at Modern Woodman Park in Davenport, Iowa, from 12:00–4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you make a donation in his name to Wright-Way Rescue (wright-wayrescue.org). This is the shelter where his granddog, Rosie, was adopted.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jun. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Modern Woodman Park
Davenport, IA
Funeral services provided by:
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I always enjoyed Gary's joyous attitude. He was also a fun teammate on the "over 30" hockey league we played on together. God Bless Gary and his family.
Ted Stephens
Friend
June 19, 2021
The Extended Schrank Family
June 16, 2021
We enjoyed getting to know Gary when he served up food at Crawford Brew Works; delicious dogs, followed by Laura's scotcheroos! Prayers to the family; we will miss him.
Scot & Karen Schaar
Work
June 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results