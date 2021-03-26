Menu
Gary D. Cornett
FUNERAL HOME
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA

Gary D. Cornett

March 22, 2021

LECLAIRE-Gary D. Cornett, 60, of LeClaire, passed away on Monday, March 22 at Genesis Medical Center in Silvis.

Funeral services are 12:00 p.m., Saturday, March 27 at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. Visitation is 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Glendale Cemetery in LeClaire. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.

Survivors include his daughter, Alivia Cornett; sons, Bob (Rhonda) Cornett, Beau (Missy) Cornett and Tyler (Makenzie) Cornett; three grandchildren; and brothers, Mike (Sharon) Cornett, Rodney Cornett and Allen (Tina) Cornett, all of LeClaire.

Gary's full obituary may be visited at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr., Bettendorf, IA
Mar
27
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr., Bettendorf, IA
Funeral services provided by:
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
To Gary's family , I am so sorry to hear of your loss. I've been away from LeClaire for 40 year's now , but that hasn't stopped me from remembering childhood friends, going to school and the pranks ever played . I do pray the God pours down his Love and Comfort to you all . Sincerely Kathy Moore
Kathy Moore
March 26, 2021
