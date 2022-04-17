Gary J. Elliott

June 19, 1954-April 7, 2022

There will be a service to celebrate the life of Gary J. Elliott, 67, of Davenport, at 11:00 am on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at the First Church of the Nazarene, located at 1010 N. Clark St, Davenport, IA. Inurnment will take place at the Rock Island National Cemetery at a later date.

Gary passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at ProMedica Care Center, Davenport, Iowa.

Gary Joseph Elliott was born on June 19, 1954, in East St. Louis, Illinois, the son of Wilbur and Ruth (Clark) Elliott. He married Lynette Stedman on July 20, 1991, in Davenport, Iowa. He worked as a Security Guard for St. Ambrose. He enjoyed computer programming and watching Star Trek. He was a member of the Nazarene Church, Davenport, Iowa, and had served in the United States Marine Corps.

Survivors include his wife: Lynette of Davenport, daughter: Angela (Nick) Emerson of Clinton County, Iowa, sons: Joseph Chapman of Davenport, Christopher Kakert of Colorado, three grandchildren, brothers: David Elliott, Tim Elliott, both of Florida and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

