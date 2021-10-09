Menu
Gary Lee Harlacher
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Riverdale High School
FUNERAL HOME
Vandemore Funeral Home - Geneseo
580 E Ogden Ave
Geneseo, IL

Gary Lee Harlacher

May 4, 1950-October 5, 2021

GENESEO-Gary Lee Harlacher, 71, of Geneseo, passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at his home. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 11, 2021, at St. Malachy Catholic Church, Geneseo. Deacon Robert O'Rourke will celebrate. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2 – 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 10, 2021, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel. Memorials may be directed to the Coach Harlacher Memorial Fund.

Gary was born May 4, 1950, the son of Francis and Janice (Gochanour) Harlacher, in Streator, IL. He graduated from Streator High School and went on to attend Illinois State, then received his master's degree from Saint Xavier University, Chicago. Gary spent the majority of his professional career as a teacher and coach at Geneseo High School, while previously also spending time at Westmer High School, Rock Falls High School, TriValley High School, Rock Island High School and Riverdale High School. In 2013, Gary was inducted by his peers into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame. His passions included coaching, attending his grandchildren's events, traveling, golfing, horse racing, and the New York Yankees.

Those left to cherish his memory include his loving partner, Cheryl Luck, Ladd, IL; children, Devon (Dan) Schaaf, Geneseo, IL, and Ryan Harlacher, Los Angeles, CA; grandchildren, Hayden, Reese, and Connor Schaaf; siblings, Peggy (Don) Kleppin, Rutland, IL, Debbie Bateson, Clinton, IL, Marlene (Bob) Horton, Streator, IL, Cheryl (Greg) Drysdale, Streator, IL Brenda (Jim) Lewis, Streator, IL, and Terry Harlacher, Streator, IL; and cousin, Louis Burcar, Streator, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Janice; sister, Kathy McAchran; and grandchildren, Drew and Owen Schaaf.


Published by Quad-City Times on Oct. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Vandemore Funeral Home - Geneseo
580 E Ogden Ave, Geneseo, IL
Oct
11
Celebration of Life
10:30a.m.
St. Malachy Catholic Church
Geneseo, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Vandemore Funeral Home - Geneseo
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
I am sorry to see the passing of my cousin Gary. I will have the family in my prayers.
Bradley Harlacher
Family
October 10, 2021
I'm a cousin to Gary on the Harlacher side. I'm six years older than he was, but have fond memories of him when we were children. He coached Little League baseball in Streator and was helpful to my son that played in the league. May God bless his family and give them peace and comfort during this difficult time.
Mildred (Mickie) Crouch
Family
October 9, 2021
