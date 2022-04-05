Gary L. Hentzel

February 6, 1951-April 2, 2022

DAVENPORT-Gary L. Hentzel, 71, of Davenport passed away on April 2, 2022 at the University of Iowa and is now at peace and resting in the arms of his Lord and Savior. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Weerts Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Davenport. Burial will follow at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, Davenport, IA.

Gary was born on February 6, 1951 to Robert and Rosalie Hentzel in Whittier, California. He started with Walgreens at age 16 in Lafayette, LA retiring in the Quad Cities after 39 years with the company. After retirement, he worked as a starter at Duck Creek Golf Course. He served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Midway from 1971-1973. Gary married Corrin Koss on August 24, 1974 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Davenport. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Davenport. He served on many boards and committees but what he liked most was helping others. Gary spent every morning working on his bible studies, daily devotions and prayer time. He also made hospital visits on members of Trinity. Gary would do anything asked of him. He enjoyed gardening and was well known for his beautiful lawn and bountiful tomato harvest, which he shared with everyone. He did intarsia woodworking and loved gifting his art to others. Gary and Corrin loved to travel and they made many memories in the places where they traveled, especially on their trips to Kauai. Family time was important to Gary and he loved spending time with his grandsons and grand puppy Charlie. He wore his Papa title proudly.

He is survived by his daughter Michelle (Eric) Dobson, Peachtree City, GA; son Rob Hentzel, Davenport; grandsons Owen, Brady and Carson Dobson, Peachtree, GA; brother Mickey Hentzel, Lafayette, LA; sisters-in-law Bona Bradley, Davenport and Jan (Tim) Logsdon, Bettendorf; brother-in-law Don (Connie) Koss, Ft. Worth, TX and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, in-laws Donald and Dolores Koss and brother-in-law Gary Bradley.