Gary Jones
FUNERAL HOME
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA

Gary Jones

April 11, 1944-March 10, 2021

DAVENPORT-Gary Jones, 76, of Davenport, passed away, Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at his home.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021 from 3:00-7:00PM, at Happy Hollow, 1502 W. 14th Street, Davenport. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or to the National Kidney Foundation.

Gary was born on April 11, 1944, in Morrison, Illinois, son of Clark and Hazel (Lewis) Jones. He married Nancy Wiersema. They later divorced. He was then united in marriage to Alice Gladfelter on April 22, 2006.

Gary drove a semi for over 30 years and later drove for Hot Shots for 12 years. He enjoyed driving when traveling, NASCAR, football and baseball. His favorite sport to play, however, was golf.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Alice; children, Penny (Charlie) Morgan, Jennifer Jones, and Amy (Jennifer) Peppers; grandchildren, Nathan (Heather), Alexis, Tylor, Rylein, and Silas; siblings, Julie (Dave) Jennings, Rita (Ken) Wolf, and Dale (Julie) Jones; and sister-in-law, Shirley Jones.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Keith Jones, and step-son, Jeremy Gladfelter.

The family wishes to thank Genesis Hospice for their wonderful help and care they gave them, especially, nurse Julie and nurse Tiffany.

Online tributes may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.


Published by Quad-City Times from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Happy Hollow
1502 W. 14th Street, Davenport, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
Sorry for your loss
Dave and Jane Estes
March 18, 2021
Sorry for your loss. He was a great man.
Lisa Gladfelter
March 17, 2021
