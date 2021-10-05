Gary E. Kelly

October 8, 1947-August 30, 2021

Gary E. Kelly, age 74, of Clarkston, GA, formally from Davenport, IA, passed away August 30th, 2021, following complications of a chronic health condition.

Gary was born in Shelbyville, IL to Theo Lawrence Kelly and Georgia LaVerne (Gosslee) Kelly. He was the second youngest of thirteen children. He graduated from Shelbyville High School and earned his bachelor's degree in political science from Southern Illinois University.

Following graduation he worked as a dedicated butcher with his brother George Kelly, at a family owned butcher shop on Rockingham rd in Davenport, IA. Gary was a life long Cubs fan and Braves enthusiasts. He enjoyed his chocolate labs and time spent in the Smoky Mountains.

Preceded in death by his parents and ten siblings. Survivors include: spouse James Pardue of Clarkston, GA, mother of his children, Iris (Whisler) Johnson, Davenport, IA, his daughters, Tara (Forrest) Sodergren, Park Forest, IL, Colleen (Thor) Theis, Des Moines, IA, sisters, Phyllis (David) Godwin, Urbana, IL and Laura (Mike) Morgan, Punta Gorda, FL, 5 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Private family memorial to be determined.