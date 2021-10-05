Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gary E. Kelly
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021

Gary E. Kelly

October 8, 1947-August 30, 2021

Gary E. Kelly, age 74, of Clarkston, GA, formally from Davenport, IA, passed away August 30th, 2021, following complications of a chronic health condition.

Gary was born in Shelbyville, IL to Theo Lawrence Kelly and Georgia LaVerne (Gosslee) Kelly. He was the second youngest of thirteen children. He graduated from Shelbyville High School and earned his bachelor's degree in political science from Southern Illinois University.

Following graduation he worked as a dedicated butcher with his brother George Kelly, at a family owned butcher shop on Rockingham rd in Davenport, IA. Gary was a life long Cubs fan and Braves enthusiasts. He enjoyed his chocolate labs and time spent in the Smoky Mountains.

Preceded in death by his parents and ten siblings. Survivors include: spouse James Pardue of Clarkston, GA, mother of his children, Iris (Whisler) Johnson, Davenport, IA, his daughters, Tara (Forrest) Sodergren, Park Forest, IL, Colleen (Thor) Theis, Des Moines, IA, sisters, Phyllis (David) Godwin, Urbana, IL and Laura (Mike) Morgan, Punta Gorda, FL, 5 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Private family memorial to be determined.


Published by Quad-City Times on Oct. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Rest in peace beloved brother. We miss you!
Phyllis Godwin
Family
October 5, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results