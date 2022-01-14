Menu
Gary D. Lund
1940 - 2022
BORN
1940
DIED
2022

Gary D. Lund

September 22, 1940-December 11, 2021

Gary D. Lund, 81, of Davenport passed away unexpectedly Saturday, December 11, 2021 at the Corpus Christie Medical Center Corpus Christie, TX. There will be private family services and no visitation. Per Gary's wishes, cremation has been done with burial to be at Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Kings Harvest Pet Rescue.

Gary was born September 22, 1940 in Davenport to Pete & Grace (Hartsock) Lund. He was united in marriage on January 7, 1961 in Davenport to Jackie Mosier. She preceded him in death on June 16, 2007. Gary worked for Iossi painting & Troxell Painting & Decorating before starting Lund & Son Painting & Decorating which he operated for 20 years prior to retiring. Gary enjoyed being out on the Mississippi River, driving his convertible Thunderbird, and vacationing in Texas.

Survivors include a daughter Wendy (Jim) Meyrer, Davenport; son Bret (Tamara) Lund, upstate New York; and 2 grandchildren Kyle and Makena; 3 great grandchildren Aiden, Malachai, and Lilyana.

Gary was preceded in death by his wife, parents and a brother Scott Lund.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jan. 14, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Class of 59 DHS will not forget you
Gary Dean damewood
School
January 14, 2022
Sympathies to the family. I went to school with Scott. Glad to see his brother had a nice life and family.
Suzy VenHorst
Other
January 14, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results