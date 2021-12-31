Gary Ralph Ramm

October 7, 1940-December 25, 2021

DAVENPORT-Gary Ralph Ramm, 81, of Davenport, passed away Saturday, December 25, 2021, at home surrounded by family. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, January 3, 2022 at Weerts Funeral Home with visitation from 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Davenport Memorial Park. Donations in his memory may be made to the Family of Gary Ramm.

Gary was born October 7, 1940, in Davenport, Iowa, to Ralph and Wiota Ramm. Gary graduated from Davenport High School, now known as Central High, in 1959.

Gary was united in marriage to Susan Stanfield (Ramm) on July 7, 1972, in Davenport. Gary had a love of woodworking that stemmed from time in his father's shop as a young boy. He later joined his father building homes and eventually ran his own construction company, Ramm Contractors Inc., and spent his life, including his retirement years, crafting unique items. He spent a number of years working with the Heart Of America Group to create one of a kind interior pieces, specifically for Thunder Bay, Machine Shed, and Grandma's Kitchen.

Gary was an avid hunter, fisherman, and overall outdoorsman. He had a profound love of the outdoors which he passed on to his children. He always took great pride in his house on the farm.

His hobbies included raising and breeding Shetland ponies, reading, and antiquing. Gary's feisty and humorous personality will be dearly remembered by those fortunate to have known him.

Survivors include his daughter, Lisa Ramm, Arlington, VA; son, David Ramm and Lynne Ricketts; Sara Morrill, Benjamin Ricketts, and Emily Ricketts, Davenport. Gary was preceded in death by his parents and Susan Stanfield (Ramm).

